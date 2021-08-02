Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for ORIX (NYSE:IX)

Earnings results for ORIX (NYSE:IX)

Orix Corp Ads is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8599999999999999.

ORIX last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. ORIX has generated $7.33 earnings per share over the last year ($7.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Earnings for ORIX are expected to grow by 18.99% in the coming year, from $9.95 to $11.84 per share. ORIX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ORIX (NYSE:IX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ORIX in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ORIX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ORIX is 45.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ORIX will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.13% next year. This indicates that ORIX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ORIX (NYSE:IX)

In the past three months, ORIX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.08% of the stock of ORIX is held by insiders. Only 1.58% of the stock of ORIX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ORIX (NYSE:IX



Earnings for ORIX are expected to grow by 18.99% in the coming year, from $9.95 to $11.84 per share. The P/E ratio of ORIX is 12.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of ORIX is 12.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. ORIX has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ORIX has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

