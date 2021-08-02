Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Earnings results for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.85.

Prudential Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company earned $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial has generated $10.21 earnings per share over the last year ($6.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Earnings for Prudential Financial are expected to decrease by -0.84% in the coming year, from $13.16 to $13.05 per share. Prudential Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Prudential Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “9598364”.

Analyst Opinion on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prudential Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.36%. The high price target for PRU is $125.00 and the low price target for PRU is $70.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Prudential Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.91, Prudential Financial has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $100.28. Prudential Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.59%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Prudential Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prudential Financial is 45.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Prudential Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.25% next year. This indicates that Prudential Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

In the past three months, Prudential Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Prudential Financial is held by insiders. 54.42% of the stock of Prudential Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU



Earnings for Prudential Financial are expected to decrease by -0.84% in the coming year, from $13.16 to $13.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Prudential Financial is 15.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Prudential Financial is 15.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Prudential Financial has a PEG Ratio of 0.70. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Prudential Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here