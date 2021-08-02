Earnings : What to expect Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Earnings results for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Its revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has generated $3.43 earnings per share over the last year ($4.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Earnings for Public Service Enterprise Group are expected to decrease by -2.56% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $3.42 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Public Service Enterprise Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Public Service Enterprise Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.39, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.68%. The high price target for PEG is $71.00 and the low price target for PEG is $57.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Public Service Enterprise Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.39, Public Service Enterprise Group has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $62.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Public Service Enterprise Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Public Service Enterprise Group is 59.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Public Service Enterprise Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.65% next year. This indicates that Public Service Enterprise Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

In the past three months, Public Service Enterprise Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,485,154.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Public Service Enterprise Group is held by insiders. 69.93% of the stock of Public Service Enterprise Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG



Earnings for Public Service Enterprise Group are expected to decrease by -2.56% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $3.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Public Service Enterprise Group is 14.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Public Service Enterprise Group is 14.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.13. Public Service Enterprise Group has a PEG Ratio of 5.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Public Service Enterprise Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

