Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Earnings results for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.46.

Public Storage last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Its revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has generated $10.61 earnings per share over the last year ($6.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.6. Earnings for Public Storage are expected to grow by 5.81% in the coming year, from $11.87 to $12.56 per share. Public Storage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Public Storage will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2088572”.

Analyst Opinion on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Public Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $291.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.78%. The high price target for PSA is $335.00 and the low price target for PSA is $220.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Public Storage has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $291.30, Public Storage has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of $312.48. Public Storage has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 2.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Public Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Public Storage is 75.40%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Public Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.69% next year. This indicates that Public Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

In the past three months, Public Storage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,172,400.00 in company stock. 10.87% of the stock of Public Storage is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.79% of the stock of Public Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA



Earnings for Public Storage are expected to grow by 5.81% in the coming year, from $11.87 to $12.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Public Storage is 46.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Public Storage is 46.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Public Storage has a PEG Ratio of 4.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Public Storage has a P/B Ratio of 11.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here