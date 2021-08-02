Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Earnings results for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

QTS Realty Trust last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.63. QTS Realty Trust has generated $2.84 earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for QTS Realty Trust are expected to grow by 10.87% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.55 per share. QTS Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.77, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.50%. The high price target for QTS is $80.00 and the low price target for QTS is $67.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QTS Realty Trust has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of QTS Realty Trust is 70.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, QTS Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.43% in the coming year. This indicates that QTS Realty Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

In the past three months, QTS Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.00% of the stock of QTS Realty Trust is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS



Earnings for QTS Realty Trust are expected to grow by 10.87% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.55 per share. The P/E ratio of QTS Realty Trust is -149.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of QTS Realty Trust is -149.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. QTS Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

