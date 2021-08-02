Wall street estimates Earnings report R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Earnings results for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

R1 RCM last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $2.45. The company earned $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. R1 RCM has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year (($2.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for R1 RCM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to $0.56 per share. R1 RCM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. R1 RCM will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for R1 RCM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.45%. The high price target for RCM is $35.00 and the low price target for RCM is $22.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

R1 RCM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.57, R1 RCM has a forecasted upside of 33.4% from its current price of $21.41. R1 RCM has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM does not currently pay a dividend. R1 RCM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

In the past three months, R1 RCM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $386,506,333.00 in company stock. 59.40% of the stock of R1 RCM is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 36.53% of the stock of R1 RCM is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM



Earnings for R1 RCM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of R1 RCM is -10.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of R1 RCM is -10.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. R1 RCM has a P/B Ratio of 29.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

