Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Earnings results for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8199999999999998.

Ralph Lauren last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralph Lauren has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year (($1.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ralph Lauren are expected to grow by 18.66% in the coming year, from $5.95 to $7.06 per share. Ralph Lauren has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Ralph Lauren will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3505 with passcode “3941”.

Analyst Opinion on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ralph Lauren in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.11%. The high price target for RL is $170.00 and the low price target for RL is $86.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ralph Lauren has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ralph Lauren is 161.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Ralph Lauren will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.95% next year. This indicates that Ralph Lauren will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

In the past three months, Ralph Lauren insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $776,500.00 in company stock. 34.62% of the stock of Ralph Lauren is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.41% of the stock of Ralph Lauren is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL



Earnings for Ralph Lauren are expected to grow by 18.66% in the coming year, from $5.95 to $7.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Ralph Lauren is -67.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ralph Lauren is -67.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ralph Lauren has a PEG Ratio of 1.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ralph Lauren has a P/B Ratio of 3.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

