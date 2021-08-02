NABORS INDUSTRIES (NYSE:NBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by $0.06. The business earned $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries has generated ($80.90) earnings per share over the last year (($82.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nabors Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($58.56) to ($42.39) per share. Nabors Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NABORS INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NBR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nabors Industries in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Nabors Industries stock.

FORTERRA (NASDAQ:FRTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Forterra has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year ($1.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Forterra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTERRA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRTA)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forterra in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Forterra stock.

NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT (NYSE:NRZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for New Residential Investment are expected to grow by 26.81% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.75 per share. New Residential Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NRZ)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Residential Investment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” New Residential Investment stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBR.A)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5.

