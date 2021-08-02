TRICO BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:TCBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares last released its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year ($2.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Earnings for TriCo Bancshares are expected to decrease by -12.03% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $3.29 per share. TriCo Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRICO BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCBK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriCo Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” TriCo Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TCBK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TriCo Bancshares

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS (NYSE:CYH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year ($3.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Earnings for Community Health Systems are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.85 per share. Community Health Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CYH)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Community Health Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Community Health Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CYH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Community Health Systems

FLOWSERVE (NYSE:FLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm earned $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.1. Earnings for Flowserve are expected to grow by 23.21% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.07 per share. Flowserve has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Flowserve will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS FLOWSERVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLS)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flowserve in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Flowserve stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Flowserve

WVS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WVFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial last released its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter. WVS Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7.

