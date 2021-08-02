Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Earnings results for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Ringcentral, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

RingCentral last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm earned $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year (($0.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RingCentral are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.13) to ($2.35) per share. RingCentral has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. RingCentral will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721364”.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RingCentral in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $436.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.39%. The high price target for RNG is $535.00 and the low price target for RNG is $275.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RingCentral has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $436.70, RingCentral has a forecasted upside of 63.4% from its current price of $267.27. RingCentral has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

RingCentral does not currently pay a dividend. RingCentral does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, RingCentral insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,262,038.00 in company stock. Only 7.35% of the stock of RingCentral is held by insiders. 84.36% of the stock of RingCentral is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for RingCentral are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.13) to ($2.35) per share. The P/E ratio of RingCentral is -1,069.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RingCentral is -1,069.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RingCentral has a P/B Ratio of 77.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

