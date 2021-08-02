ENCORE WIRE (NASDAQ:WIRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. The company earned $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Encore Wire has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($4.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for Encore Wire are expected to decrease by -6.18% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $5.16 per share. Encore Wire has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENCORE WIRE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WIRE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Encore Wire in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Encore Wire stock.

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY (NYSE:CPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company earned $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Crescent Point Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRESCENT POINT ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crescent Point Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Crescent Point Energy stock.

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO (NYSE:PAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico last released its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.3. Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico are expected to grow by 39.42% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $6.26 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock.

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES (OTCMKTS:RSLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($4.05) diluted earnings per share). ReShape Lifesciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ReShape Lifesciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ReShape Lifesciences stock.

