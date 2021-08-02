Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Earnings results for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1.

Skillz last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business earned $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. Skillz has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Skillz are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.34) per share. Skillz has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Skillz will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 204-525-0658 with passcode “684073”.

Analyst Opinion on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skillz in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.67%. The high price target for SKLZ is $34.00 and the low price target for SKLZ is $17.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz does not currently pay a dividend. Skillz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

In the past three months, Skillz insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $634,988.00 in company stock. 27.33% of the stock of Skillz is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.53% of the stock of Skillz is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ



Earnings for Skillz are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Skillz is -34.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Skillz is -34.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Skillz has a P/B Ratio of 93.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

