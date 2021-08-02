worth buying post Earnings results? Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Earnings results for Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.74.

Sony Group last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. Sony Group has generated $8.84 earnings per share over the last year ($8.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for Sony Group are expected to grow by 17.96% in the coming year, from $5.79 to $6.83 per share. Sony Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sony Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Sony Group.

Dividend Strength: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group has a dividend yield of 0.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sony Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sony Group is 4.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sony Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.15% next year. This indicates that Sony Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

In the past three months, Sony Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Sony Group is held by insiders. Only 7.74% of the stock of Sony Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY



Earnings for Sony Group are expected to grow by 17.96% in the coming year, from $5.79 to $6.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Sony Group is 11.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Sony Group is 11.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.18. Sony Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sony Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

