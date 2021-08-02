Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Earnings results for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Spirit Realty Capital last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.74. The firm earned $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.4. Earnings for Spirit Realty Capital are expected to grow by 5.98% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.19 per share. Spirit Realty Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Spirit Realty Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721012”.

Analyst Opinion on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.60%. The high price target for SRC is $55.00 and the low price target for SRC is $27.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Spirit Realty Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is 84.75%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Spirit Realty Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.37% in the coming year. This indicates that Spirit Realty Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

In the past three months, Spirit Realty Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $705,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of Spirit Realty Capital is held by insiders. 98.87% of the stock of Spirit Realty Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC



Earnings for Spirit Realty Capital are expected to grow by 5.98% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is 179.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00 and the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Spirit Realty Capital has a PEG Ratio of 3.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Spirit Realty Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

