Earnings and Growth Analysis : Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Earnings results for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Analyst Opinion on Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stellantis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.59%. The high price target for STLA is $25.00 and the low price target for STLA is $22.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stellantis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.50, Stellantis has a forecasted upside of 22.6% from its current price of $19.17. Stellantis has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis does not currently pay a dividend. Stellantis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

In the past three months, Stellantis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.23% of the stock of Stellantis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA



Earnings for Stellantis are expected to grow by 9.24% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Stellantis is 127.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Stellantis is 127.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 32.52. Stellantis has a PEG Ratio of 0.26. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Stellantis has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here