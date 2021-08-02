How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Earnings results for Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Ternium last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. The company earned $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year ($7.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Ternium are expected to decrease by -43.82% in the coming year, from $13.44 to $7.55 per share. Ternium has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Ternium will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ternium (NYSE:TX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ternium in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.12%. The high price target for TX is $58.00 and the low price target for TX is $26.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ternium has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.29, Ternium has a forecasted downside of 15.1% from its current price of $48.64. Ternium has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ternium has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ternium is 69.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ternium will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.81% next year. This indicates that Ternium will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ternium (NYSE:TX)

In the past three months, Ternium insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.04% of the stock of Ternium is held by insiders. Only 17.62% of the stock of Ternium is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ternium (NYSE:TX



Earnings for Ternium are expected to decrease by -43.82% in the coming year, from $13.44 to $7.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Ternium is 6.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Ternium is 6.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.22. Ternium has a PEG Ratio of 0.21. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ternium has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here