Should you short it before the Earnings result? : The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Earnings results for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.41.

The Clorox last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. The Clorox has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year ($7.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Earnings for The Clorox are expected to remain at $7.58 per share in the coming year. The Clorox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. The Clorox will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 1:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Clorox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $200.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.88%. The high price target for CLX is $249.00 and the low price target for CLX is $162.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Clorox has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.94, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $200.56, The Clorox has a forecasted upside of 10.9% from its current price of $180.89. The Clorox has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox pays a meaningful dividend of 2.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Clorox has been increasing its dividend for 45 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Clorox is 63.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Clorox will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.21% next year. This indicates that The Clorox will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

In the past three months, The Clorox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of The Clorox is held by insiders. 77.62% of the stock of The Clorox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX



Earnings for The Clorox are expected to remain at $7.58 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of The Clorox is 25.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of The Clorox is 25.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.45. The Clorox has a PEG Ratio of 3.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Clorox has a P/B Ratio of 25.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

