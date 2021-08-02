FIRST FOUNDATION (NASDAQ:FFWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for First Foundation are expected to grow by 18.59% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $2.36 per share. First Foundation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST FOUNDATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFWM)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Foundation in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Foundation stock.

INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST (NASDAQ:ILPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Earnings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust are expected to grow by 3.72% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $1.95 per share. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ILPT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ILPT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS (NYSE:ADS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems has generated $9.06 earnings per share over the last year ($9.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Alliance Data Systems are expected to decrease by -8.27% in the coming year, from $15.35 to $14.08 per share. Alliance Data Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADS)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alliance Data Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alliance Data Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHEVRON (NYSE:CVX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. The company earned $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Its revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Chevron has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($4.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chevron are expected to grow by 7.21% in the coming year, from $6.38 to $6.84 per share.

IS CHEVRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVX)

26 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chevron in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chevron stock.

