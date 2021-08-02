Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

Earnings results for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6800000000000002.

TopBuild last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild has generated $7.28 earnings per share over the last year ($7.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Earnings for TopBuild are expected to grow by 19.77% in the coming year, from $10.22 to $12.24 per share. TopBuild has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. TopBuild will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TopBuild in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $202.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.34%. The high price target for BLD is $257.00 and the low price target for BLD is $150.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TopBuild has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $202.00, TopBuild has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $202.69. TopBuild has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild does not currently pay a dividend. TopBuild does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

In the past three months, TopBuild insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,154,014.00 in company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of TopBuild is held by insiders. 95.76% of the stock of TopBuild is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD



Earnings for TopBuild are expected to grow by 19.77% in the coming year, from $10.22 to $12.24 per share. The P/E ratio of TopBuild is 26.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of TopBuild is 26.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.47. TopBuild has a P/B Ratio of 4.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

