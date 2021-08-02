Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Earnings results for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Transdigm Group Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

TransDigm Group last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TransDigm Group has generated $14.04 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.4. Earnings for TransDigm Group are expected to grow by 68.18% in the coming year, from $9.90 to $16.65 per share. TransDigm Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TransDigm Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $677.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.75%. The high price target for TDG is $762.00 and the low price target for TDG is $562.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TransDigm Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $677.92, TransDigm Group has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $641.09. TransDigm Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group does not currently pay a dividend. TransDigm Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

In the past three months, TransDigm Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $54,835,440.00 in company stock. Only 9.13% of the stock of TransDigm Group is held by insiders. 95.30% of the stock of TransDigm Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG



Earnings for TransDigm Group are expected to grow by 68.18% in the coming year, from $9.90 to $16.65 per share. The P/E ratio of TransDigm Group is 237.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of TransDigm Group is 237.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 35.88. TransDigm Group has a PEG Ratio of 4.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here