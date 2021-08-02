Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Earnings results for Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Under Armour last released its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company earned $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.4. Under Armour has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Under Armour will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Under Armour in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.35%. The high price target for UA is $29.00 and the low price target for UA is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Under Armour has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Under Armour has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $17.52. Under Armour has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour does not currently pay a dividend. Under Armour does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

In the past three months, Under Armour insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.70% of the stock of Under Armour is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 38.04% of the stock of Under Armour is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Under Armour (NYSE:UA



The P/E ratio of Under Armour is 67.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Under Armour is 67.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.18. Under Armour has a P/B Ratio of 4.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

