Earnings and Growth Analysis : Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Earnings results for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Under Armour last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Its revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.7. Earnings for Under Armour are expected to grow by 53.13% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.49 per share. Under Armour has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Under Armour will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Under Armour in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.53%. The high price target for UAA is $36.00 and the low price target for UAA is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 14 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Under Armour has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.44, Under Armour has a forecasted upside of 19.5% from its current price of $20.45. Under Armour has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour does not currently pay a dividend. Under Armour does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

In the past three months, Under Armour insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.40% of the stock of Under Armour is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 39.17% of the stock of Under Armour is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA



Earnings for Under Armour are expected to grow by 53.13% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Under Armour is 78.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Under Armour is 78.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.03. Under Armour has a PEG Ratio of 1.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Under Armour has a P/B Ratio of 5.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

