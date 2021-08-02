Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Earnings results for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Unum Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year ($3.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Earnings for Unum Group are expected to grow by 14.35% in the coming year, from $4.74 to $5.42 per share. Unum Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Unum Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157924”.

Analyst Opinion on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unum Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.46%. The high price target for UNM is $31.00 and the low price target for UNM is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Unum Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Unum Group is 24.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Unum Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.14% next year. This indicates that Unum Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

In the past three months, Unum Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,141,700.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Unum Group is held by insiders. 80.76% of the stock of Unum Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM



Earnings for Unum Group are expected to grow by 14.35% in the coming year, from $4.74 to $5.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Unum Group is 7.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Unum Group is 7.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. Unum Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Unum Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

