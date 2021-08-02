TRANSCAT (NASDAQ:TRNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm earned $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year ($1.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.0. Earnings for Transcat are expected to grow by 29.58% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.84 per share. Transcat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSCAT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRNS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Transcat in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Transcat stock.

Transcat

LYDALL (NYSE:LDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.72) diluted earnings per share). Lydall has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LYDALL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LDL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lydall in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lydall stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LDL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Lydall

OVERSTOCK.COM (NASDAQ:OSTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Overstock.com has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. Earnings for Overstock.com are expected to grow by 15.15% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $3.04 per share. Overstock.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OVERSTOCK.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSTK)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Overstock.com in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Overstock.com stock.

Overstock.com

CERNER (NASDAQ:CERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cerner has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Cerner are expected to grow by 14.23% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.13 per share.

IS CERNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CERN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerner in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerner stock.

Cerner