LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES (NYSE:LBRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business earned $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($1.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liberty Oilfield Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to $0.58 per share. Liberty Oilfield Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LBRT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Liberty Oilfield Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LBRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Liberty Oilfield Services

CENTURY COMMUNITIES (NYSE:CCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year ($8.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Earnings for Century Communities are expected to grow by 10.20% in the coming year, from $11.57 to $12.75 per share. Century Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTURY COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Century Communities in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Century Communities stock.

Century Communities

OMNICELL (NASDAQ:OMCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.3. Earnings for Omnicell are expected to decrease by -4.31% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.44 per share. Omnicell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OMNICELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OMCL)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Omnicell in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Omnicell stock.

Omnicell

ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:ELYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company earned $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Elys Game Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.14) per share. Elys Game Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ELYS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elys Game Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Elys Game Technology stock.

Elys Game Technology