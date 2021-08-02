Wall street estimates Earnings report Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Earnings results for Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.1.

Waters last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm earned $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has generated $9.05 earnings per share over the last year ($9.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. Earnings for Waters are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $10.04 to $10.90 per share. Waters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Waters will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Waters (NYSE:WAT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waters in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $271.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.41%. The high price target for WAT is $400.00 and the low price target for WAT is $185.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters does not currently pay a dividend. Waters does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Waters (NYSE:WAT)

In the past three months, Waters insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $762,899.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Waters is held by insiders. 87.25% of the stock of Waters is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waters (NYSE:WAT



Earnings for Waters are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $10.04 to $10.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Waters is 39.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Waters is 39.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.22. Waters has a PEG Ratio of 5.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Waters has a P/B Ratio of 104.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

