Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Earnings results for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

WEC Energy Group last released its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has generated $3.79 earnings per share over the last year ($3.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Earnings for WEC Energy Group are expected to grow by 6.19% in the coming year, from $4.04 to $4.29 per share. WEC Energy Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. WEC Energy Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WEC Energy Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.01%. The high price target for WEC is $112.00 and the low price target for WEC is $83.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WEC Energy Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.86, WEC Energy Group has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $94.14. WEC Energy Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WEC Energy Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of WEC Energy Group is 71.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WEC Energy Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.17% next year. This indicates that WEC Energy Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

In the past three months, WEC Energy Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,274,726.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of WEC Energy Group is held by insiders. 73.82% of the stock of WEC Energy Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC



Earnings for WEC Energy Group are expected to grow by 6.19% in the coming year, from $4.04 to $4.29 per share. The P/E ratio of WEC Energy Group is 23.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of WEC Energy Group is 23.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.13. WEC Energy Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. WEC Energy Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here