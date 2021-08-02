Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Earnings results for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Westlake Chemical last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm earned $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Its revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Westlake Chemical has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year ($3.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Earnings for Westlake Chemical are expected to decrease by -22.14% in the coming year, from $12.24 to $9.53 per share. Westlake Chemical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Westlake Chemical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4594733”.

Analyst Opinion on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.72%. The high price target for WLK is $134.00 and the low price target for WLK is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Westlake Chemical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.79, Westlake Chemical has a forecasted upside of 16.7% from its current price of $82.92. Westlake Chemical has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical pays a meaningful dividend of 1.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westlake Chemical has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westlake Chemical is 47.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westlake Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.33% next year. This indicates that Westlake Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

In the past three months, Westlake Chemical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $525,000.00 in company stock. 73.70% of the stock of Westlake Chemical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.84% of the stock of Westlake Chemical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK



Earnings for Westlake Chemical are expected to decrease by -22.14% in the coming year, from $12.24 to $9.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Westlake Chemical is 25.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Westlake Chemical is 25.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.22. Westlake Chemical has a PEG Ratio of 0.14. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Westlake Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

