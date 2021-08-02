AGILYSYS (NASDAQ:AGYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business earned $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Its revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Agilysys has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year (($1.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Agilysys are expected to grow by 18.75% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.76 per share. Agilysys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGILYSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGYS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agilysys in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Agilysys stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AGYS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COEUR MINING (NYSE:CDE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm earned $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Coeur Mining has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.1. Earnings for Coeur Mining are expected to grow by 10.71% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.31 per share. Coeur Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COEUR MINING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CDE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coeur Mining in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Coeur Mining stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KBR)

KBR last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year ($0.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.7. Earnings for KBR are expected to grow by 13.74% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.40 per share. KBR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KBR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KBR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KBR in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” KBR stock.

QUMU (NASDAQ:QUMU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Qumu has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Qumu are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.01) to ($0.71) per share. Qumu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUMU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QUMU)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qumu in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Qumu stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QUMU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

