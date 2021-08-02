CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS (NYSE:CEQP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.01. Crestwood Equity Partners has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($1.79) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Crestwood Equity Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $1.17 per share. Crestwood Equity Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CEQP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Crestwood Equity Partners stock.

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS (NASDAQ:VRTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners has generated $16.20 earnings per share over the last year ($15.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Earnings for Virtus Investment Partners are expected to grow by 14.11% in the coming year, from $32.67 to $37.28 per share. Virtus Investment Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRTS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Virtus Investment Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Virtus Investment Partners stock.

CORESITE REALTY (NYSE:COR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.76. CoreSite Realty has generated $5.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.5. Earnings for CoreSite Realty are expected to grow by 7.27% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $5.90 per share. CoreSite Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORESITE REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CoreSite Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CoreSite Realty stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA (NASDAQ:HFBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $5.66 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

