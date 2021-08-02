CTS (NYSE:CTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTS)

CTS last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business earned $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. Its revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. CTS has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Earnings for CTS are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.60 to $1.80 per share. CTS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MORPHOSYS (NASDAQ:MOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54 million. MorphoSys has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year (($1.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MorphoSys are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.17) per share. MorphoSys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MORPHOSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MOR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MorphoSys in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MorphoSys stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MOR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP has generated $4.69 earnings per share over the last year ($4.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for IDACORP are expected to grow by 3.11% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $4.97 per share. IDACORP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IDACORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IDA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IDACORP in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IDACORP stock.

THE PROCTER & GAMBLE (NYSE:PG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm earned $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Procter & Gamble has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year ($5.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Earnings for The Procter & Gamble are expected to grow by 5.51% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $5.94 per share.

IS THE PROCTER & GAMBLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Procter & Gamble in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Procter & Gamble stock.

