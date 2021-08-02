Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Earnings results for Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Workiva last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business earned $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Its revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year (($0.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Workiva are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($1.08) per share. Workiva has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Workiva will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1817158”.

Analyst Opinion on Workiva (NYSE:WK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Workiva in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.41%. The high price target for WK is $110.00 and the low price target for WK is $75.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Workiva has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.71, Workiva has a forecasted downside of 32.4% from its current price of $129.77. Workiva has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva does not currently pay a dividend. Workiva does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Workiva (NYSE:WK)

In the past three months, Workiva insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,130,170.00 in company stock. 12.25% of the stock of Workiva is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 72.99% of the stock of Workiva is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Workiva (NYSE:WK



Earnings for Workiva are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($1.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Workiva is -138.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Workiva is -138.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Workiva has a P/B Ratio of 98.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here