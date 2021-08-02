FLUSHING FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:FFIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Flushing Financial has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Earnings for Flushing Financial are expected to decrease by -4.86% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.35 per share. Flushing Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flushing Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Flushing Financial stock.

GETTY REALTY (NYSE:GTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Getty Realty has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year ($1.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for Getty Realty are expected to grow by 4.15% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.01 per share. Getty Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Getty Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Getty Realty stock.

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:MTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MACOM Technology Solutions are expected to grow by 21.83% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.73 per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MACOM Technology Solutions stock.

IDEXX LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:IDXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has generated $6.71 earnings per share over the last year ($7.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.3. Earnings for IDEXX Laboratories are expected to grow by 14.02% in the coming year, from $7.99 to $9.11 per share.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IDEXX Laboratories in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IDEXX Laboratories stock.

