NORTHWESTERN (NASDAQ:NWE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern last released its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. NorthWestern has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year ($3.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Earnings for NorthWestern are expected to grow by 4.82% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $3.70 per share. NorthWestern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHWESTERN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWE)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NorthWestern in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NorthWestern stock.

CACTUS (NYSE:WHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Cactus has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.1. Earnings for Cactus are expected to grow by 86.49% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.38 per share. Cactus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CACTUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WHD)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cactus in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cactus stock.

FLEX (NASDAQ:FLEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Flex has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Earnings for Flex are expected to grow by 10.96% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.62 per share. Flex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLEX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flex in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Flex stock.

GSI TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:GSIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). GSI Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GSI TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GSIT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GSI Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” GSI Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GSIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

