Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Earnings results for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.14.

Wynn Resorts last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.41. The company earned $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Its revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Wynn Resorts has generated ($19.18) earnings per share over the last year (($18.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Wynn Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.34) to $1.57 per share. Wynn Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Wynn Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:15 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3605 with passcode “3983556”.

Analyst Opinion on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wynn Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.90%. The high price target for WYNN is $160.00 and the low price target for WYNN is $75.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Wynn Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

In the past three months, Wynn Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $252,620.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Wynn Resorts is held by insiders. 72.35% of the stock of Wynn Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN



Earnings for Wynn Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.34) to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Wynn Resorts is -5.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

