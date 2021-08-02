Must-See Earnings Estimates for: XP (NASDAQ:XP)

Earnings results for XP (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

XP last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.81 million for the quarter. XP has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.0. Earnings for XP are expected to grow by 34.02% in the coming year, from $0.97 to $1.30 per share. XP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. XP will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.40%. The high price target for XP is $59.00 and the low price target for XP is $43.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XP does not currently pay a dividend. XP does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, XP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.26% of the stock of XP is held by institutions.

Earnings for XP are expected to grow by 34.02% in the coming year, from $0.97 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of XP is 51.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of XP is 51.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. XP has a P/B Ratio of 10.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

