Nothing seems to bother Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Earnings results for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.16.

Zebra Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has generated $11.94 earnings per share over the last year ($11.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.3. Earnings for Zebra Technologies are expected to grow by 10.31% in the coming year, from $15.71 to $17.33 per share. Zebra Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Zebra Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zebra Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $421.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.68%. The high price target for ZBRA is $580.00 and the low price target for ZBRA is $296.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zebra Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $421.67, Zebra Technologies has a forecasted downside of 23.7% from its current price of $552.48. Zebra Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Zebra Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

In the past three months, Zebra Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,012,148.00 in company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of Zebra Technologies is held by insiders. 83.79% of the stock of Zebra Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA



Earnings for Zebra Technologies are expected to grow by 10.31% in the coming year, from $15.71 to $17.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Zebra Technologies is 46.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.87. The P/E ratio of Zebra Technologies is 46.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.34. Zebra Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 13.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

