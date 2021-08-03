Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Earnings results for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

ADC Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics has generated ($3.77) earnings per share over the last year (($3.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ADC Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.46) to ($2.83) per share. ADC Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. ADC Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADC Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 130.51%. The high price target for ADCT is $55.00 and the low price target for ADCT is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. ADC Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

In the past three months, ADC Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.62% of the stock of ADC Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT



Earnings for ADC Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.46) to ($2.83) per share. The P/E ratio of ADC Therapeutics is -5.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADC Therapeutics is -5.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADC Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

