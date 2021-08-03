Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Earnings results for Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Allegheny Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business earned $693 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Allegheny Technologies has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($12.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allegheny Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to $0.76 per share. Allegheny Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Allegheny Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegheny Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.16%. The high price target for ATI is $27.00 and the low price target for ATI is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Allegheny Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

In the past three months, Allegheny Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $250,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Allegheny Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI



Earnings for Allegheny Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegheny Technologies is -1.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allegheny Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

