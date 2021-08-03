Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Earnings results for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Alphatec last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alphatec are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.47) per share. Alphatec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Alphatec will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “4976259”.

Analyst Opinion on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alphatec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.94%. The high price target for ATEC is $20.00 and the low price target for ATEC is $12.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alphatec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, Alphatec has a forecasted upside of 11.9% from its current price of $14.74. Alphatec has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec does not currently pay a dividend. Alphatec does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

In the past three months, Alphatec insiders have bought 129.11% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,887,520.00 in company stock and sold $823,844.00 in company stock. 34.38% of the stock of Alphatec is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.34% of the stock of Alphatec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC



Earnings for Alphatec are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Alphatec is -13.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alphatec is -13.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alphatec has a P/B Ratio of 8.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

