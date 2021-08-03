Did they just beat EPS? Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Earnings results for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Alteryx last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Its revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alteryx has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alteryx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.96) per share. Alteryx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Alteryx will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720907”.

Analyst Opinion on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alteryx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.59%. The high price target for AYX is $150.00 and the low price target for AYX is $89.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alteryx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $124.30, Alteryx has a forecasted upside of 60.6% from its current price of $77.40. Alteryx has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx does not currently pay a dividend. Alteryx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

In the past three months, Alteryx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,101,867.00 in company stock. 12.50% of the stock of Alteryx is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.39% of the stock of Alteryx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX



Earnings for Alteryx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.96) per share. The P/E ratio of Alteryx is -101.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alteryx is -101.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alteryx has a P/B Ratio of 10.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here