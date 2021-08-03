Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Earnings results for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Armada Hoffler Properties last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($0.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.9. Earnings for Armada Hoffler Properties are expected to decrease by -2.97% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $0.98 per share. Armada Hoffler Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Armada Hoffler Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720484”.

Analyst Opinion on Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.41%. The high price target for AHH is $16.00 and the low price target for AHH is $10.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Armada Hoffler Properties has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.92%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Armada Hoffler Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Armada Hoffler Properties is 58.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Armada Hoffler Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.31% next year. This indicates that Armada Hoffler Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

In the past three months, Armada Hoffler Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.10% of the stock of Armada Hoffler Properties is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 62.68% of the stock of Armada Hoffler Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH



Earnings for Armada Hoffler Properties are expected to decrease by -2.97% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Armada Hoffler Properties is 41.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Armada Hoffler Properties is 41.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.42. Armada Hoffler Properties has a PEG Ratio of 10.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Armada Hoffler Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

