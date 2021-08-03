Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Earnings results for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artisan Partners Asset Management has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year ($3.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Artisan Partners Asset Management are expected to grow by 8.96% in the coming year, from $4.91 to $5.35 per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Artisan Partners Asset Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157135”.

Analyst Opinion on Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Artisan Partners Asset Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.03, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.18%. The high price target for APAM is $55.00 and the low price target for APAM is $49.05. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Artisan Partners Asset Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Artisan Partners Asset Management is 105.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Artisan Partners Asset Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.79% next year. This indicates that Artisan Partners Asset Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

In the past three months, Artisan Partners Asset Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.32% of the stock of Artisan Partners Asset Management is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.30% of the stock of Artisan Partners Asset Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM



Earnings for Artisan Partners Asset Management are expected to grow by 8.96% in the coming year, from $4.91 to $5.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Artisan Partners Asset Management is 12.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Artisan Partners Asset Management is 12.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.96. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a P/B Ratio of 19.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

