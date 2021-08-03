Earnings and Growth Analysis : Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Earnings results for Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Atkore last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Atkore has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Atkore will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “6543529”.

Analyst Opinion on Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atkore in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.25%. The high price target for ATKR is $90.00 and the low price target for ATKR is $61.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore does not currently pay a dividend. Atkore does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

In the past three months, Atkore insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,177,655.00 in company stock. Only 1.72% of the stock of Atkore is held by insiders. 95.89% of the stock of Atkore is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR



The P/E ratio of Atkore is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Atkore is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.47. Atkore has a P/B Ratio of 9.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

