Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.9. Earnings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure are expected to grow by 32.11% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.44 per share. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.69%. The high price target for AY is $61.00 and the low price target for AY is $38.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a forecasted upside of 15.7% from its current price of $39.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.33%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is 1,433.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will have a dividend payout ratio of 119.44% in the coming year. This indicates that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.43% of the stock of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure are expected to grow by 32.11% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is 116.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is 116.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

