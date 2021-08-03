Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Earnings results for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Avanos Medical last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Its revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year (($0.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avanos Medical are expected to grow by 33.06% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.61 per share. Avanos Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Avanos Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158622”.

Analyst Opinion on Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avanos Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.79%. The high price target for AVNS is $55.00 and the low price target for AVNS is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avanos Medical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Avanos Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

In the past three months, Avanos Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.99% of the stock of Avanos Medical is held by insiders. 91.14% of the stock of Avanos Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS



Earnings for Avanos Medical are expected to grow by 33.06% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.61 per share. Avanos Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

