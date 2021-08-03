Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Earnings results for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Avid Technology last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company earned $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.9. Earnings for Avid Technology are expected to grow by 28.74% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.12 per share. Avid Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Avid Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “3169916”.

Analyst Opinion on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avid Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.47%. The high price target for AVID is $45.00 and the low price target for AVID is $8.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avid Technology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Avid Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

In the past three months, Avid Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,369,103.00 in company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Avid Technology is held by insiders. 75.37% of the stock of Avid Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID



Earnings for Avid Technology are expected to grow by 28.74% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Avid Technology is 77.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Avid Technology is 77.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.22.

