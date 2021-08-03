Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Earnings results for Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Corporation (bry) is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Berry last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year (($2.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Berry are expected to grow by 1,675.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.71 per share. Berry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Berry will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5973754”.

Analyst Opinion on Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Berry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.12%. The high price target for BRY is $9.00 and the low price target for BRY is $3.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Berry has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Berry is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Berry will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.54% next year. This indicates that Berry will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

In the past three months, Berry insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Berry is held by insiders. 91.73% of the stock of Berry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY



Earnings for Berry are expected to grow by 1,675.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Berry is -2.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Berry is -2.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Berry has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

