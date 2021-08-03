Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Earnings results for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Big 5 Sporting Goods last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year ($3.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Big 5 Sporting Goods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Big 5 Sporting Goods will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13721634”.

Analyst Opinion on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Big 5 Sporting Goods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.61%. The high price target for BGFV is $26.00 and the low price target for BGFV is $26.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Big 5 Sporting Goods has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 30.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

In the past three months, Big 5 Sporting Goods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,743,067.00 in company stock. Only 7.90% of the stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by insiders. 44.44% of the stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV



The P/E ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 5.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 5.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 45.32. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

