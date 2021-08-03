How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Earnings results for Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Blackbaud last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm earned $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.0. Earnings for Blackbaud are expected to grow by 29.49% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.01 per share. Blackbaud has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Blackbaud will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blackbaud in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.56%. The high price target for BLKB is $88.00 and the low price target for BLKB is $75.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Blackbaud has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.00, Blackbaud has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $71.33. Blackbaud has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud does not currently pay a dividend. Blackbaud does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

In the past three months, Blackbaud insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,045,876.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of Blackbaud is held by insiders. 99.19% of the stock of Blackbaud is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB



Earnings for Blackbaud are expected to grow by 29.49% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Blackbaud is 1,189.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Blackbaud is 1,189.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.62. Blackbaud has a PEG Ratio of 4.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Blackbaud has a P/B Ratio of 8.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

